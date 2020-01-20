Firefighters battle Johnsburg garage fire

JOHNSBURG — Firefighters from multiple Warren County departments are on the scene of a garage fire in Johnsburg.
The Warren County Sheriff’s Office received a call at about 11:10 of a fire in an unoccupied structure at 1648 South Johnsburg Road.
You have free articles remaining.
There was no report of injuries.
Among the responding departments are Bakers Mills, Chestertown, Garnet Lake, Johnsburg, Minerva, North Creek, Riverside, as well as the Johnsburg and North Warren emergency squads.
Check back at poststar.com for updates.
Reach Michael Goot at 518-742-3320 or mgoot@poststar.com and follow his blog poststar.com/blogs/michael_goot/.