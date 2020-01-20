Firefighters battle Johnsburg garage fire
Johnsburg garage fire

Flames extend from an unoccupied garage on South Johnsburg Road in Johnsburg on Monday morning. The Warren County Sheriff’s Office received a call at about 11:10 a.m. Monday of the fire.

JOHNSBURG — Firefighters from multiple Warren County departments are on the scene of a garage fire in Johnsburg.

The Warren County Sheriff’s Office received a call at about 11:10 of a fire in an unoccupied structure at 1648 South Johnsburg Road.

There was no report of injuries.

Among the responding departments are Bakers Mills, Chestertown, Garnet Lake, Johnsburg, Minerva, North Creek, Riverside, as well as the Johnsburg and North Warren emergency squads.

