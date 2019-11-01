LAKE LUZERNE — A home on Bay Road was heavily damaged by fire early Friday.
No injuries were reported.
The fire was reported around 8 :30 a.m. The house was vacant at the time, the Lake Luzerne Fire Chief James Ellis said at the scene. The cause of the fire is under investigation.
Friday's strong winds were not helping crews extinguish the blaze, and flames could be seen whipping from the second story.
Lake Luzerne, Hadley, Bay Ridge and Corinth fire departments are on the scene. The fire came after fire departments around the region spent all night running from storm-related calls. One Luzerne-Hadley firefighter said the department had continuously been out on calls since 1 a.m. Friday.
This story will be updated.
