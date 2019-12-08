CORINTH — Multiple fire departments are on the scene of a house fire in Corinth.
The fire on the inside of the house broke out around 3 p.m. at a two-story house at 33 Locust Ridge Drive.
Corinth, Maplewood, Greenfield, Hadley-Luzerne and Saratoga County fire services are at the scene.
The property is owned by Kenneth and Marni Freemire, according to Saratoga County property records.
More details will be posted when they become available. Check back at poststar.com for updates.
