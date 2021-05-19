Firefighters battle flames at Equustock plant in Kingsbury

KINGSBURY — A fire at an industrial park plant along Ferguson Lane prompted a large response from emergency crews throughout the region on Wednesday afternoon, though no injuries were reported.

Calls for a commercial structure fire at 22 Ferguson Lane first came in around 3:15 p.m., according to police scanner reports.

The building is home to Equustock, a horse bedding manufacturer.

Flames at one point reached 20 feet high, according to initial scanner reports.

But no building was engulfed in flames when a Post-Star reporter arrived on scene a short time after the call came in.

The fire appeared to have started outside the Equustock facility near some industrial equipment.

The facility did, however, sustain damage.

An officer on scene said there were no reports of injuries.

Emergency crews were still battling the blaze at 4 p.m. Wednesday.

Fort Edward, Kingsbury, Hudson Falls, South Queensbury, Queensbury Central, West Glens Falls, Bay Ridge, West Fort Ann, Warren County Emergency Services and the Washington County Sheriff's Office all had crews on scene.

Chad Arnold is a reporter for The Post-Star covering the city of Glens Falls and the town and village of Lake George and Washington County government. Follow him on Twitter @ChadGArnold.

