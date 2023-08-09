Firefighters in Warren County were kept busy by fires in Lake George, Warrensburg and Queensbury during the last few days.

Fire destroyed a house on Mill Road in Lake George early Tuesday morning. The resident made it out safely but his dog died. While firefighters were battling that blaze, there was another fire at 3 Meadowlark Lane in Warrensburg at a home owned by one of the firefighters at the Lake George scene. That home also was a total loss.

Lake George Fire Chief Brandon Combs said the call for the Mill Road fire came in at about 2 a.m. When firefighters arrived, the house was fully involved, a storage building behind the residence was partially involved and the blaze was starting to spread to the Lyn Aire Motel on Route 9.

About 60 firefighters from various area departments responded, according to Combs. He said it took about an hour to an hour and a half to have the fire completely under control.

There are no hydrants in that area, so firefighters relied on tankers to shuttle water to extinguish the fire.

Firefighters were at the scene until about 6 a.m. for overhaul.

Combs said the exact cause is unknown but it is believed to be accidental. He believes that propane tanks made the fire spread rapidly.

WNYT-TV NewsChannel 13, The Post-Star’s media partner, spoke with Tony Kypreos, who lived in the house with his dog. He said he was watching television in bed with his dog when he got up to go to the bathroom and saw orange flickering from the flames. Then, there was an explosion.

He was able to make it out safely, but his dog did not survive. The fire destroyed his house and his Jeep. There also was significant damage to one of the hotel’s buildings and eight rooms will be out of service for the rest of the season, according to NewsChannel 13.

Kypreos, who is caretaker of the Wild West Ranch property, said he was grateful for the efforts of the firefighters to try to save the residence and care for his dog and the kindness of his neighbors for providing him clothes and shoes.

Among the fire companies that responded were Lake George, North Queensbury, Luzerne-Hadley, Bolton, Warrensburg, Bay Ridge, Queensbury Central, West Glens Falls, Pilot Knob, Chestertown, South Queensbury and Corinth. National Grid and the Warren County Sheriff’s Office were also on the scene.

Warrensburg fire

While crews were battling that fire in Lake George, there was a report at around 3:45 a.m. of a structure fire at 3 Meadowlark Lane in Warrensburg. The house belongs to Eric Harrington, a Warrensburg firefighter who was at the scene of the fire on Mill Road.

“All of a sudden, he screams, ‘that’s my house. That’s my house,’” said Warrensburg Fire Chief Jason Hull. “They had to disconnect from that fire and immediately come north to get that residence.”

Hull said the structure was fully involved when they arrived. The cause is believed to be electrical and started by a broken water line behind the dishwasher.

Everyone got out safely and there were no injuries.

Hull said Harrington, who lived there with his wife and son, is staying with family.

Firefighters from Thurman, Chestertown and Horicon also assisted at the scene, according to Hull.

Queensbury

Over the weekend, there was a fire at a mobile home on 14 Pine Cone Drive in Queensbury. The Red Cross provided emergency aid including shelter, food and clothing to two adults and three children, according to a news release.

A GoFundMe page has been set up for the family, who also lost a dog in the fire.

No further information about the cause of that fire was available.