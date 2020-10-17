 Skip to main content
Firefighters battle fire in town of Fort Ann
Firefighters battle fire in town of Fort Ann

FORT ANN — Firefighters from several departments were called to the scene of a fire at a building near Harris Airport in the town of Fort Ann on Saturday night.

Scanner reports indicated that fire departments were sent to Ace Carting, which operates a transfer station near the airport, just off route 149. Firefighters appeared to get the fire under control fairly quickly.

Fire departments from Bay Ridge, West Fort Ann, Fort Ann, Kingsbury, South Queensbury and North Queensbury were among those called to the scene.

According to their website, Ace Carting serves more than 10,000 residential and 1,000 commercial trash and recycling customers across its service area.

