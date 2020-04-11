Firefighters battle fire in Fort Edward

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

FORT EDWARD — Firefighters were called to the scene of a structure fire at 41 McCrea Street in Fort Edward on Saturday night.

The two-story building appeared to have been heavily damaged. The fire was reported at around 7 p.m. and firefighters were still on the scene an hour and a half later.

Fire departments from Argyle, Hudson Falls and South Glens Falls were among those on the scene to aid the Fort Edward Fire Department.

This story will be updated with further details as they become available.

