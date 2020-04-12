Firefighters battle fire in Fort Edward (updated)

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

FORT EDWARD — A Fort Edward house was badly damaged by fire on Saturday night.

All occupants escaped the two-family home at 41 McCrea Street, according to Matt Hurlburt, chief of the Fort Edward Fire Department. The fire was reported at around 7 p.m. Firefighters from several local departments were on the scene for several hours.

The cause of the fire is under investigation but is not considered suspicious, Hurlburt said.

Fire departments from Argyle, Hudson Falls and South Glens Falls were among those to aid the Fort Edward Fire Department. Hurlburt said plenty of firefighters answered the call.

Hurlburt said firefighters arrived to find the rear of the house and the attic on fire. The blaze was put out relatively quickly, he said, but the building will probably be a complete loss.

