Firefighters battle blaze in Hudson Falls

HUDSON FALLS — Fire companies from across the region battled a nasty blaze near downtown that began Monday night and extended into the early morning hours of Tuesday.

The first call for a fire at 11 Maple Street came in just before 8 p.m. Monday. The building appeared to be fully involved as of 1:30 a.m. Firefighters were still on the scene hours later.

Flames were seen coming from the roof of the large, multiple-family dwelling. Smoke poured from the structure and drifted south over the village.

Firefighters poured massive amounts of water on the structure. At one point, three tower trucks attacked the fire from above, each from a different side of the building.

There was a huge response of fire equipment. Among the fire departments on site were Hudson Falls, Bay Ridge, Fort Edward, South Glens Falls, South Queensbury, Queensbury Central, North Queensbury, Kingsbury, Wilton, Schuylerville, North Granville, West Glens Falls, Hartford, Lake George, West Fort Ann, Whitehall and Glens Falls. Other companies provided mutual aid to cover the stations of those on scene.

Route 4 was shut down during the fire, along with all roads leading into the center of Hudson Falls. Dozens of fire trucks were stationed on the traffic circle, many of them bringing in water to fight the fire.

The smoke was so heavy it often obscured the firefighters on top of the tower pouring water from the Maple Street side of the building. Parts of the roof collapsed.

Firefighters appeared to be trying to save a building directly behind the site of the fire.