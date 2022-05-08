Firefighters battle blaze in Hudson Falls

HUDSON FALLS — Firefighters from several communities responded to a fire at 32 LaBarge St. on Saturday evening.

Washington County Fire Coordinator Glenn Bristol said the call came in just before 7 p.m. It took crews about 90 minutes to get the blaze under control. No one was home at the time and there were no injuries.

The Northeastern New York Chapter of the American Red Cross said it was providing aid to two adults and three children impacted by the fire.

The house appeared to be heavily damaged. The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Among the responding fire departments were Hudson Falls, Fort Edward, Bay Ridge, Kingsbury, South Queensbury, South Glens Falls, Queensbury Central, West Glens Falls, West Fort Ann and Argyle. Firefighters were still on the scene as of midnight.

Parts of LaBarge and Feeder streets were shut down while crews worked on the fire.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 1 Angry 0