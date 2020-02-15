Firefighters battle blaze in Hartford
Firefighters battle blaze in Hartford

HARTFORD — Firefighters from around Washington County were battling a fire in Hartford in Saturday morning's brutal cold.

The blaze at a home on McDougall Road was reported shortly after 10 a.m. It was initially reported as a chimney fire that spread into the structure.

There was no initial word on injuries.

Firefighters from Argyle, Hebron, North Granville, Fort Edward, Fort Ann, Kingsbury, Salem, South Queensbury and Hudson Falls were called as mutual aid for the Hartford Fire Department. Tankers were used to shuttle water from a fill site in Smith Basin.

More details will be posted when they become available.

