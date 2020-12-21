 Skip to main content
Firefighters battle blaze in Glens Falls
Firefighters battle blaze in Glens Falls

Fulton Street fire

A house on Fulton Street in Glens Falls was heavily damaged by fire on Sunday night.

GLENS FALLS — A Fulton street house was heavily damaged by fire late Sunday night.

The fire at 9 Fulton St., first reported at about 9:45 p.m., appeared to have done extensive damage to both floors of the house. Flames were initially seen coming from the rear of the structure.

Firefighters responded to a house fire at 9 Fulton St. in Glens Falls on Sunday night.

Glens Falls Fire Chief James Schrammel said the house was evacuated before the first trucks arrived. Two firefighters were injured fighting the blaze and were transported to Glens Falls Hospital. Schrammel said both had been treated and released.

A firefighter punches glass out of a window during a house fire at 9 Fulton St. in Glens Falls on Sunday night.

Firefighters had to dig out a fire hydrant before they could hook up hoses. Schrammel said the city has been shoveling out hydrants since Thursday's snowstorm, but hadn't yet gotten to the side streets.

"It really helps if people check the hydrants out around their houses and try to keep the ones in the neighborhood clear," he said. "We do the best we can, but for the number of hydrants in the city, it's very difficult to do it quickly."

Schrammel said the cause of the fire had not yet been determined and was under investigation.

All four shifts of the Glens Falls Fire Department were called to duty. South Queensbury Fire Department also assisted on the scene, along with Bay Ridge EMS. Firefighters used a substantial number of air packs while working inside the house.

Firefighters responded to a house fire at 9 Fulton St. in Glens Falls on Sunday night.
The aftermath of a fire at a house on Fulton Street in Glens Falls on Sunday night.

Follow Sports Editor Greg Brownell on Twitter: @glensfallsse.

