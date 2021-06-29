Fired Warren County employee to get $108,000 in back salary

QUEENSBURY — Warren County is set to pay $108,000 in back wages to an employee who successfully appealed her firing in 2019.

That employee, Ilana “Laney” Morgan, has been reinstated to the payroll, but is currently on paid leave from her job as a paralegal in the county attorney’s office, according to county spokesman Don Lehman.

The case stems from Morgan’s firing in March 2019. She was suspended in December 2018, following an accusation she used her position to obtain information about a property that was being foreclosed upon, so her boyfriend could determine whether he wanted to buy it.

County leaders claimed Morgan used her position to obtain a state environmental report on the former Able Energy property at 10 Industrial Park Road in Warrensburg. Morgan allegedly had used county time and employees for her research and did not disclose her actions.

She also was accused of incompetence for making an error in the foreclosure process that caused the county to have to settle an unrelated lawsuit.

A hearing officer found sufficient evidence that Morgan was guilty of eight of nine charges and recommended she be fired.