Fired Warren County employee to get $108,000 in back salary

QUEENSBURY — Warren County is set to pay $108,000 in back wages to an employee who successfully appealed her firing in 2019.
That employee, Ilana “Laney” Morgan, has been reinstated to the payroll, but is currently on paid leave from her job as a paralegal in the county attorney’s office, according to county spokesman Don Lehman.
The case stems from Morgan’s firing in March 2019. She was suspended in December 2018, following an accusation she used her position to obtain information about a property that was being foreclosed upon, so her boyfriend could determine whether he wanted to buy it.
County leaders claimed Morgan used her position to obtain a state environmental report on the former Able Energy property at 10 Industrial Park Road in Warrensburg. Morgan allegedly had used county time and employees for her research and did not disclose her actions.
She also was accused of incompetence for making an error in the foreclosure process that caused the county to have to settle an unrelated lawsuit.
A hearing officer found sufficient evidence that Morgan was guilty of eight of nine charges and recommended she be fired.
Morgan’s lawyer, Kevin Luibrand, appealed to the state Appellate Division of Supreme Court, which annulled the decision in February on the grounds that Morgan was not given due process. Then-County Attorney Mary Kissane had brought the disciplinary charges against Morgan, appointed the hearing officer and testified as a witness at the hearing.
The court sent the matter back to the county. Lehman said the county does not plan to appeal the ruling.
Kissane has since left her position.
The Warren County Board of Supervisors on June 16 voted to transfer some funds from other budget line items to cover Morgan's back pay. In addition to the gross wages of $108,268, the county also has to pay $18,243 into the FICA, Medicare and retirement systems.
County Treasurer Mike Swan told the Personnel Committee on Monday that Morgan has asked the county not to issue the checks until she sets up a special deferred compensation fund, so she doesn't get hit with a big income tax bill.
Morgan has filed a $1.5 million lawsuit against Warren County in U.S. District Court on the grounds her due process rights were violated. The county has filed a motion to dismiss the lawsuit, claiming that Morgan availed herself of the appeals process and was successful. Therefore, her rights were not violated.
Luibrand filed a motion requesting more time to respond to the county’s motion. Judge Lawrence E. Kahn set a deadline of Aug. 27.
The committee went into executive discussion to discuss the case and took no action.
Lehman said the county is not commenting further about Morgan's civil rights case, because the litigation is still pending.
