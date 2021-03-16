Fired Warren County employee files $1.5 million federal civil rights lawsuit

The lawsuit, filed on March 10 by lawyer Kevin Luibrand, argues that Geraghty had a grudge against Morgan that dates back to 2005, when her boyfriend, Bryan Rounds, supported the candidate running for supervisor against Geraghty.

The dislike of Rounds grew worse in 2017, after Rounds outbid Geraghty on a foreclosed property at 24 Horicon Ave. in Warrensburg, according to court documents. The lawsuit claims Geraghty was “incensed,” because he wanted to buy the parcel, which is next to property he owns at 2 Greene Terrace.

In 2018, Geraghty told Kissane he believes Morgan was using her employment as a legal assistant to have other county employees research the 10 Industrial Park Road property.

“Geraghty’s assertions were false and he knew that they were false or he acted in reckless disregard for the truth, and Kissane never attempted to verify the Geraghty false information and herself acted with reckless disregard of the truthfulness of his assertions,” Luibrand wrote in the lawsuit.

In addition, Luibrand says his client was not interested in buying the property but was asking about the contamination as part of her official duties. A note about contamination, left by the previous county attorney, was attached to the property file, he says.