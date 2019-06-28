HUDSON FALLS — Lori Winters wandered around the woods behind her burned-out apartment building Friday afternoon, looking for her cat, Izzy.
Winters lived in a first-floor apartment at 10 Delaware Ave., and was able to get her two dogs out of the building when she spotted the fire, and firefighters later retrieved two kittens from her apartment.
Izzy was unaccounted for until early afternoon Friday, when Winters and a friend found him behind the building, safe and happy to see them.
Jamie LaChappelle wasn't as fortunate Friday afternoon, as her two cats hadn't been found. They were in the second-floor apartment where the fire began, and where fire damage was greatest.
"I'm hoping they're OK," she said.
The Thursday afternoon blaze routed 10 people from the four apartments. A tenant, Eric LaChappelle, said it began with a grease fire in his kitchen.
The damage was too severe to have anyone enter the apartment Friday, but Washington County officials planned to use a drone to help look for the cats, peering through holes in the roof to see if they were visible.
The Washington County Department of Public Safety and county Sheriff's Office put the drone in the air to photograph the building from above as the fire investigation continued.
County Fire Coordinator Glenn Bristol said there was nothing to contradict Eric LaChappelle's account on the cause as of Friday. Photographing the scene from above was a routine effort to document the fire scene.
Public Safety Director Glen Gosnell, Deputy Director Tim Hardy and sheriff's Lt. Todd Lemery spent part of the afternoon flying the small craft around the building, and then planned to have it get close to see if there was any sign of the missing cats.
"The fire investigators say the drone is very helpful to them," Lemery said.
Several cats were rescued Friday afternoon, once the fire was knocked down.
Winters waited as they worked, hoping to get into her apartment to retrieve some medical devices and mementos. She lived in the building with her sister, Lila, and both were staying with relatives as of Friday.
She said she was home and walked out to to ask Eric LaChappelle for a ride when she saw him outside and smoke pouring from his apartment.
"They yelled, 'My apartment's on fire, call 911,'" she said. "We're thankful everyone got out."
LaChappelle said the fire began with a grease fire in his kitchen as he cooked hamburgers.
The American Red Cross was helping eight of the tenants as of Friday. Some had been put up in a hotel, while others were with relatives.
Jamie LaChappelle said her missing cats are a black cat named Sylvester and a short-haired Siamese named Rumple who walks with a limp. Anyone who has seen cats that might match their description around Hudson Falls or Fort Edward is being asked to call her at 518-538-4810.
