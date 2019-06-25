LAKE GEORGE — Mayor Robert Blais wants to add a new fixture to Charles R. Wood Park on the lake's south end, a full-size replica of a fire tower that visitors would be able to use to get a better view of the lake.
Blais said a fire tower similar to those that dot the Adirondacks and other parts of the state was in the initial design when the park was conceived, but it was cut because of the cost.
With the park open and complete, Blais said he is hoping to get state funding to add the tower to the park's west end, near Route 9. The public would be able to climb stairs to access it.
"It would be a nice view up the lake," Blais said.
Dave Harrington, the village's public works superintendent, said the tower would likely be about 30 feet off the ground, as Adirondack Park Agency guidelines do not allow for structures over 40 feet tall without a special permit.
The Charles Wood Park's Operations and Management Committee on Tuesday approved spending $4,900 to hire a consultant to apply for a state grant to fund the tower. Blais said the initial estimate was that the tower would cost $350,000 to $400,000.
He pointed out that 95 percent of the park's conversion from the former Gaslight Village amusement park to a man-made wetlands and park was paid for through grant funding.
Meanwhile, the county Board of Supervisors is working to re-open a fire tower near the north end of the lake in Hague that has been closed since 1968.
The county owns the 42-foot tower on top of Swede Mountain, and as fire towers have become increasingly popular for hikers and sightseers, has been asked to look into re-opening it.
County Public Works Superintendent Kevin Hajos said a review of the study found it would need about $3,000 in work to fix damaged planks and to improve fencing.
"It is in decent shape," Hajos said. "The next step is to get (public) access to it."
The owner of land that would need to be crossed to get to the tower — Lyme Adirondack Timberlands — has been approached and is "receptive" to working out an agreement for public access, Horicon Supervisor Matt Simpson said.
Warren County became owner of the 11-acre property off Route 8 in 1999, through an eminent domain proceeding and amid discussions to use the tower for communications equipment. But a decision was made not to use it for that purpose, and it has been unused since.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments will not be posted if any of the following rules are violated:
- Comments must be contained to the topic of the articles only.
- Comments must be civil in tone and cannot contain personal insults directed toward another reader.
- Profanities cannot be used, including abbreviations or acronyms.
- Comments critical of crime or accident victims, or imply guilt are not allowed.
- Comments that are potentially libelous, including those that contain accusations not supported by facts are not allowed.
- Comments that appear to be taunting others who comment are not allowed.
- Comments should be brief and never more than 1,000 characters.