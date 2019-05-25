FORT EDWARD — Jed Parrish was on his way home on Saturday afternoon when a neighbor called him to say his Main Street home was on fire.
“I have no idea what happened,” said Parrish.
Emergency dispatch called the working structure fire at 412 Main St. at about 2:45 p.m., and firefighters from Fort Edward, Kingsbury, Hudson Falls and the Washington County fire investigator were on scene.
As Parrish watched firefighters from across the street, they tore out windows and broke through his roof to access the fire.
Parrish said no one else was in the home, but he couldn’t find his cat.
“Somebody opened the door to let any animals out, but I don’t know if my cat got out,” he said.
A neighbor, Wendy Pomainville, said she lives around the corner on Perry Street and she and her family saw smoke and heard sirens.
“I saw a woman on the corner crying and thought this must be bad,” We were here just after it started,” she said.
Parrish said he has owned the single family home, at 412 Main St., for 16 years and he hopes he has insurance.
As blackened smoke rose from windows and portions of the destroyed roof, about 40 bystanders watched in the rain.
The Washington County Sheriff had a several block portion of Main Street closed as firefighters continued to fight the blaze in the afternoon.
Fort Edward Assistant Fire Chief Bill Brown was in charge of the fire, but could not be reached for details on the blaze as of late Saturday.
