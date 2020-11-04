 Skip to main content
Fire tears through house in Fort Edward
Fire tears through house in Fort Edward

Fire

Firefighters attack a blaze that started late Wednesday morning in a multifamily home at 200 Broadway, Fort Edward.

 Photo by Chad Arnold

FORT EDWARD — A stretch of Broadway was closed late Wednesday morning as emergency crews responded to a house fire.

Fire crews from Fort Edward, Hudson Falls and Kingsbury battled flames that appeared to have started near the roof of the home at 200 Broadway.

A cause for the fire is not immediately known.

The fire started shortly before noon, according to police scanner chatter.

It’s unclear if anyone was injured. The scene is still active.

Check back on poststar.com for updates.

