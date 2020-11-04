Fire tears through house in Fort Edward

FORT EDWARD — A stretch of Broadway was closed late Wednesday morning as emergency crews responded to a house fire.
Fire crews from Fort Edward, Hudson Falls and Kingsbury battled flames that appeared to have started near the roof of the home at 200 Broadway.
A cause for the fire is not immediately known.
The fire started shortly before noon, according to police scanner chatter.
It’s unclear if anyone was injured. The scene is still active.
