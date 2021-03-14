 Skip to main content
Fire strikes Lake George residence
LAKE GEORGE — Firefighters from multiple area departments responded to a fire in Lake George late Friday evening.

Fire broke out at 3485 Route 9 near the town line with Warrensburg, according to the Warren/Washington County Fire Wire Facebook page.

Among the responding departments were Lake George, Warrensburg, Chestertown, Bolton Horicon and Thurman. North Queensbury and Pottersville provided station coverage.

Strong winds made fighting the fire difficult, according to fire officials. 

Check back for updates. 

