Fire strikes Glens Falls janitorial business on Dix Avenue

GLENS FALLS — City firefighters worked to extinguish a smoky fire at the North Country Janitorial Inc. building on Dix Avenue early Wednesday evening.

Firefighters responded to the four-alarm fire around 7 p.m. Wednesday. The initial fire call was logged at 6:48 p.m.

Smoke billowed from the metal building at 188 Dix Ave., which is across from East Field.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Firefighters used a chainsaw to cut triangle-shaped holes through garage doors in the building to let out smoke. Two trucks with aerial ladders were also on the scene, one hung over the roof for a period of time.

A Post-Star reporter on the scene was not able to see any visible flames from the exterior of the building.

Traffic was shut down on Dix Avenue with water lines stretched across the road to supply for the fire.

Additional information about the fire was not immediately available from fire officials.

North Country Janitorial is a full-service commercial cleaning company started in 1974. It is locally owned and operated by Matthew Montesi.

Love 0 Funny 1 Wow 8 Sad 15 Angry 0