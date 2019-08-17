WILTON — A mixed-use building home to Operation Adopt A Soldier, an apartment and an office space at 4281 state Route 50 was gutted by flames late Saturday afternoon.
According to firefighters on scene, the fire was believed to have started at around 4:30 p.m. in a utility room of the one-story building and quickly spread throughout the building.
The building was heavily damaged and portions of the roof had to be torn away to allow firefighters to attack the blaze. The building appears to be a total loss.
The residents of the apartment were home at the time of the fire and escaped without injuries.
Operation Adopt A Solider officials on seen said they just finished packing up more than 200 boxes full of donations for military personnel serving overseas, which were all destroyed.
Since 2003, the nonprofit has been collecting donations such as toiletries, snacks and other items to send to military personnel.
The organization has started a GoFundMe page to accept donations at https://www.gofundme.com/operation-adopt-a-soldier-fire and a full list of items can be found at operationadoptasoldier.org.
Gansevoort, South Glens Falls and Wilton fire departments responded to the scene as well as Saratoga County fire investigators, Saratoga County Sheriff’s Office and National Grid.
A portion of Route 50 between Edie and Ingersoll roads was closed and traffic was detoured for several hours. Nearby residents were without electricity.
Firefighters remained on scene to put out hotspots well into the evening and the cause of fire remains under investigation.
