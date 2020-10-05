Fire Prevention Week reminds people to be safe when cooking in kitchen

FORT EDWARD — The Washington County Department of Public Safety is reminding people to practice fire safety when cooking in the kitchen as part of Fire Prevention Week.

The department is teaming up with the National Fire Protection Association for this year’s theme, which is “Serve Up Fire Safety in the Kitchen.” National Fire Prevention week is Oct. 4-10.

Cooking is the leading cause of home fires and home fire injuries in the United States, according to the association. About 44% of reported home fires started in the kitchen. Two-thirds of home cooking fires start with the ignition of food or other cooking materials.

Among the tips to prevent fires are: