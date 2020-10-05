Fire Prevention Week reminds people to be safe when cooking in kitchen

FORT EDWARD — The Washington County Department of Public Safety is reminding people to practice fire safety when cooking in the kitchen as part of Fire Prevention Week.
The department is teaming up with the National Fire Protection Association for this year’s theme, which is “Serve Up Fire Safety in the Kitchen.” National Fire Prevention week is Oct. 4-10.
Cooking is the leading cause of home fires and home fire injuries in the United States, according to the association. About 44% of reported home fires started in the kitchen. Two-thirds of home cooking fires start with the ignition of food or other cooking materials.
Among the tips to prevent fires are:
- Never leave cooking food unattended.
- Stay in the kitchen when frying, grilling or broiling.
- Turn off the stove even when leaving for a short time.
- Check the food reguarly when simmering, baking, roasting or broiling food.
- Use a timer to remind you you are cooking.
- Do not cook if you are sleeping or have taken medicine or drugs, or consumed alcohol that makes you drowsy
- Always keep an oven mitt and pan lid nearby when you are cooking.
- If a small grease fire starts, slide the lid over the pan to smother the flame. Turn off the burner, and leave the pan covered until it is completely cool.
- Have a “kid-free zone” of at least 3 feet around the stove and areas where hot food or drink is prepared or carried.
“We know cooking fires can be prevented,” said Lorraine Carli, NFPA’s vice president of outreach and advocacy, in a news release. “Staying in the kitchen, using a timer and avoiding distractions such as electronics or TV are steps everyone can take to keep families safe in their homes.”
Washington County Fire Coordinator Glenn Bristol urged people to heed this advice.
“A cooking fire can grow quickly. I have seen many homes damaged and people injured by fires that could easily have been prevented,” he said.
For more information, visit www.firepreventionweek.org.
