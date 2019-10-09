{{featured_button_text}}
Hudson Falls fire

Fire ate away at an apartment building June 27, 2019 at 10 Delaware Ave. in Hudson Falls as firefighters poured water on the blaze. All of the residents of the home escaped the blaze.

 Don Lehman, dlehman@poststar.com

This week is national Fire Prevention Week, and this year's theme is planning the actions to take in the event you are affected by fire.

The National Fire Protections Association's theme this year is "Not every hero wears a cape. Plan and practice your escape."

An average of seven people died from fire each day in 2017, when 2,630 people died and over 10,600 were hurt by fires.

Many of the deaths and injuries occur when people panic or fail to take action when they are confronted by fire. So planning ahead and making sure all in the home area aware of exit plans, is integral to getting out.

“Situational awareness is a skill people need to use wherever they go,” said Washington County Fire Coordinator Glenn Bristol. “No matter where you are, look for available exits. If the alarm system sounds, take it seriously and exit the building immediately.”

Local fire departments will be hosting fire prevention and education events throughout the fall, as heating season begins and the risk of house fires rises.

Don Lehman covers police and court matters and Warren County government. He can be reached at 518-742-3224 or dlehman@poststar.com

reporter - crimes & courts, public safety and Warren County government

Don Lehman covers crime and Warren County government for The Post-Star. His work can be found on Twitter @PS_CrimeCourts and on poststar.com/app/blogs.

