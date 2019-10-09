This week is national Fire Prevention Week, and this year's theme is planning the actions to take in the event you are affected by fire.
The National Fire Protections Association's theme this year is "Not every hero wears a cape. Plan and practice your escape."
An average of seven people died from fire each day in 2017, when 2,630 people died and over 10,600 were hurt by fires.
Many of the deaths and injuries occur when people panic or fail to take action when they are confronted by fire. So planning ahead and making sure all in the home area aware of exit plans, is integral to getting out.
“Situational awareness is a skill people need to use wherever they go,” said Washington County Fire Coordinator Glenn Bristol. “No matter where you are, look for available exits. If the alarm system sounds, take it seriously and exit the building immediately.”
Local fire departments will be hosting fire prevention and education events throughout the fall, as heating season begins and the risk of house fires rises.
