Fire on Route 22 in Putnam destroys two structures

PUTNAM — A fire broke out at a residence on Route 22 in Putnam on Saturday evening, destroying two structures.

While the cause of the fire is unknown, officials do not believe it is suspicious, said David Hayes, president of the Putnam Volunteer Fire Company, on Sunday.

Officials believe that the fire may have started near the back of the house.

Hayes said it is possible that it could have been an electrical issue, which is a common cause of fires.

The call came in around 6:27 p.m. Saturday.

A family was displaced but family members were offered temporary housing in the area, Hayes said.

Two structures were damaged in total — the main house as well as a small barn located behind it. The property also has a bigger barn, which was not damaged, Hayes said.

"It was an old wood-frame house, built in 1889. It was quite the fire. I've been with the department for three years, and I haven't seen anything quite like it," Hayes said.

Hayes said that firefighters had to get more water from Lake George at a location that was 3 miles each way.

There were 17 firetrucks at the scene from seven other fire departments, according to Hayes.

In addition to Putnam, fire departments from Hague, Ticonderoga, Dresden, Crown Point, Chilson, Moriah and Port Henry responded.

"These fire departments are small and volunteer-based. So we have these mutual-aid agreements between the different departments. Stations like Hague and Ticonderoga respond automatically when we do," Hayes added.

Drew Wardle is a reporter for The Post-Star. You can contact him at 518-681-7343 or email him at dwardle@poststar.com.

