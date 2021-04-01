Fire officials believe Hebron house fire was accidental

HEBRON — Fire officials believe a fire that displaced a family from their home on Wednesday was accidental.

Firefighters were dispatched to 6173 state Route 22 just before 2 p.m. for a report of a structure fire, according to the Washington County Sheriff’s Office.

Much of the damage occurred in the attic of the structure, according to Washington County Fire Coordinator Glenn Bristol. He did not believe the structure was a total loss.

Bristol believed that the American Red Cross was assisting the family.

Investigators were still processing the scene, but Bristol said Thursday that they had not found anything to make them believe it was suspicious in nature.

No one was injured.

Among the responding fire departments were Hebron, Salem, Greenwich, Cambridge, Shushan, and West Pawlet, Vermont. The Salem, Granville and West Pawlet EMS agencies also responded.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.