Fire officials believe electrical issue caused Hebron fire

HEBRON — Fire officials believe an electrical problem caused a fire that destroyed a house in Hebron on Monday evening.

Firefighters responded to a report of a structure fire just before 6 p.m. at a residence at 4176 county Route 30.

Washington County Fire Coordinator Glenn Bristol said the investigation is continuing but it appears the fire started in the area of where the power came into the house. He was not able to give an exact cause.

The structure is a total loss.

Two people and possibly a couple of dogs got out safely, according to Bristol. He said they were staying with relatives.

Bristol said it is possible that the high winds could have started the fire.

The wind made fighting the fire difficult.

“It was pushing (the fire) right into the house, and the water streams were icing everything and everybody,” he said.

People were slipping and falling on the ice, according to Bristol, but there were no reports of serious injuries.