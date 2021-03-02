 Skip to main content
Fire officials believe electrical issue caused Hebron fire
Fire officials believe electrical issue caused Hebron fire

Fire update

Firefighters attempt to extinguish a fire at a house at 4176 county Route 30 in Hebron on Monday. The cause is under investigation.

 Michael Goot

HEBRON — Fire officials believe an electrical problem caused a fire that destroyed a house in Hebron on Monday evening.

Firefighters responded to a report of a structure fire just before 6 p.m. at a residence at 4176 county Route 30.

Washington County Fire Coordinator Glenn Bristol said the investigation is continuing but it appears the fire started in the area of where the power came into the house. He was not able to give an exact cause.

The structure is a total loss.

Two people and possibly a couple of dogs got out safely, according to Bristol. He said they were staying with relatives.

Bristol said it is possible that the high winds could have started the fire.

The wind made fighting the fire difficult.

“It was pushing (the fire) right into the house, and the water streams were icing everything and everybody,” he said.

People were slipping and falling on the ice, according to Bristol, but there were no reports of serious injuries.

The Hebron, Cossayuna, Argyle, Hartford, Granville, Salem and Kingsbury departments were among those responding to the scene and other companies provided station coverage.

It took about an hour for the fire to get under control and firefighters remained at the scene until about 9 p.m.

Reach Michael Goot at 518-742-3320 or mgoot@poststar.com and follow his blog poststar.com/blogs/michael_goot/.

