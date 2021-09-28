 Skip to main content
Fire official: Haze in Moreau caused by training exercise at former prison
Fire official: Haze in Moreau caused by training exercise at former prison

Former Mount McGregor Correctional Facility

The main entrance to the former Mount McGregor Correctional Facility is seen in 2017 during a tour for potential developers. On Monday, a training exercise at the former prison caused a haze to emanate over parts of Moreau, prompting an investigation by emergency personnel.

 Shawn LaChapelle photo, Special to The Post-Star

MOREAU — A training exercise at the former Mount McGregor Correctional Facility property caused a haze to emanate over parts of Moreau on Monday night, prompting an investigation by emergency personnel.

The incident started when the South Glens Falls Fire Department received a call at around 9 p.m. about a smoke condition in the area of Spier Falls Road, according to Saratoga County Fire Coordinator Ed Tremblay.

Firefighters responded to the area. Tremblay said they soon reporting that their eyes were hurting. They evacuated the area and contacted the county hazmat team.

The county sent out a reverse 911 notification informing residents to shelter in place.

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Tremblay said the haze was caused by training exercises done by corrections officers involving tear gas or some other type of irritant.

A little bit of a breeze brought the haze down from the mountains, according to Tremblay.

State police and the Saratoga County Sheriff’s Office assisted in the investigation with a plane and drones.

The investigation wrapped up just after midnight, he said.

No one was injured.

An official from the Department of Corrections and Community Supervision did not immediately return an email seeking comment.

Michael Goot covers politics, crime and courts, Warren County, education and business. Reach him at 518-742-3320 or mgoot@poststar.com

