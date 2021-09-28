Fire official: Haze in Moreau caused by training exercise at former prison

MOREAU — A training exercise at the former Mount McGregor Correctional Facility property caused a haze to emanate over parts of Moreau on Monday night, prompting an investigation by emergency personnel.

The incident started when the South Glens Falls Fire Department received a call at around 9 p.m. about a smoke condition in the area of Spier Falls Road, according to Saratoga County Fire Coordinator Ed Tremblay.

Firefighters responded to the area. Tremblay said they soon reporting that their eyes were hurting. They evacuated the area and contacted the county hazmat team.

The county sent out a reverse 911 notification informing residents to shelter in place.

Tremblay said the haze was caused by training exercises done by corrections officers involving tear gas or some other type of irritant.

A little bit of a breeze brought the haze down from the mountains, according to Tremblay.

State police and the Saratoga County Sheriff’s Office assisted in the investigation with a plane and drones.

The investigation wrapped up just after midnight, he said.

No one was injured.

An official from the Department of Corrections and Community Supervision did not immediately return an email seeking comment.

