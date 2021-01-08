Fire official: Electric heater caused Lake George apartment fire

LAKE GEORGE — The fire on Thursday that heavily damaged an apartment was caused by an electrical issue, according to a fire official.

Fire broke out at the residence at 3 Hammond St. at about 2 p.m.

Lake George Fire Chief Scott Smith said the Warren County Cause and Origin Team determined it was accidental in nature and caused by a short in the electric heater in living room.

The fire was brought under control in about an hour. In addition to Lake George, firefighters from Bolton, Warrensburg, Bay Ridge, North Queensbury, Queensbury Central and Luzerne-Hadley responded.

Two kittens died in the fire. There were no other injuries. No one was home at the time.

The interior had heavy damage, according to Smith. The fire also spread a little bit into a garage, causing minor damage, including to a pickup truck.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0