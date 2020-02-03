Fire investigators looking into suspicious Ticonderoga fire

TICONDEROGA — Police and fire investigators are trying to figure out what caused a Wednesday night fire that destroyed a vacant home on Route 9N.

The home at 1835 Route 9N, also known as Street Road, had been vacant for over a year, and had been condemned. The fire apparently started inside the structure.

No injuries were reported.

Essex County Fire Coordinator Don Jaquish said the fire is considered suspicious, and an investigation by Essex County fire investigators, Ticonderoga Fire Department and Ticonderoga Police was ongoing as of Monday.

