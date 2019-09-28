{{featured_button_text}}

BOLTON -- Numerous fire departments responded to a fire that damaged part of the Juliana Motel late Friday.

The fire was called in just after 9 p.m. Initial reports were that the fire began in or around a clothes drier in a laundry room at the Route 9N motel. Scanner reports indicated it was quickly knocked down by Bolton firefighters and a State Police patrol that was first on scene.

Firefighters from Bolton, Lake George, North Queensbury, Chestertown, Warrensburg and Horicon were called out.

More details will be posted when they become available.

