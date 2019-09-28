BOLTON -- Numerous fire departments responded to a fire that damaged part of the Juliana Motel late Friday.
The fire was called in just after 9 p.m. Initial reports were that the fire began in or around a clothes drier in a laundry room at the Route 9N motel. Scanner reports indicated it was quickly knocked down by Bolton firefighters and a State Police patrol that was first on scene.
You have free articles remaining.
Thanks for reading.
Firefighters from Bolton, Lake George, North Queensbury, Chestertown, Warrensburg and Horicon were called out.
More details will be posted when they become available.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments will not be posted if any of the following rules are violated:
- Comments must be contained to the topic of the articles only.
- Comments must be civil in tone and cannot contain personal insults directed toward another reader.
- Profanities cannot be used, including abbreviations or acronyms.
- Comments critical of crime or accident victims, or imply guilt are not allowed.
- Comments that are potentially libelous, including those that contain accusations not supported by facts are not allowed.
- Comments that appear to be taunting others who comment are not allowed.
- Comments should be brief and never more than 1,000 characters.