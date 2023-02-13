GLENS FALLS — The Fire & Ice event scheduled for this Friday at the Crandall Park pond has been canceled.

In a news release on Monday, city officials announced that the event was canceled because of the ice conditions not being safe.

"With milder weather on the way, event organizers in the city of Glens Falls have decided to cancel this Friday’s Fire & Ice," a news release said.

The release mentioned that event organizers will continue to monitor the conditions of the ice with the hopes of holding the event on Feb. 24.

“Last week was not perfect, but people still had fun,” Third Ward Councilwoman Diana Palmer said.

Palmer, who helps manage the event, said with weather being in the 50s this week that the pond will probably not be safe.

“I know the sides are already softening up,” city Department of Public Works Superintendent Tom Girard said. “We will monitor the ice and, if we lose too much, I will post ‘no skating’ signs like normally we do.”