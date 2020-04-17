You are the owner of this article.
Fire hits unoccupied Bolton house
BOLTON — Firefighters responded to a house fire overnight in Bolton.

The Bolton and Lake George fire departments responded at about 12:09 a.m. Friday to a structure fire at 50 Mohican Road.

The house was unoccupied. It is owned by Kaila and Christian Del Pozzo of West Springfield, Massachusetts, according to State Police.

No information was immediately available on the cause.

