Fire hits the Grist Mill restaurant

WARRENSBURG — Firefighters from area departments responded to an early morning fire at the Grist Mill restaurant in Warrensburg.

The blaze broke out around 3 a.m. at the restaurant at 100 River St. The Warrensburg, Bolton, Chester and Lake George departments are on scene.

The restaurant was purchased in August 2015 by local businessman Ash Anand, of the Lotus Group of Companies, and his wife Jaime. The couple bought two other buildings on River Street as part of an effort to revitalize the area.

The building was built on the foundation of a previous grist mill constructed in 1806. The mill went out of business in the 1960s and was turned into a restaurant in 1976 by Nancy Fitler, according to Post-Star archives.

