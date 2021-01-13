 Skip to main content
Fire hits seasonal home in Day
Fire struck a house at 13 Old Day Center Road in Day. No one was home at the time and there were no injuries. 

 Photo provided by Jeff St. John

DAY — No one was injured in a fire that struck a seasonal home in Day on Wednesday afternoon.

A person fishing on Sacandaga Lake called in a report of a fire just before 2 p.m. Multiple area departments responded to a house at 13 Old Day Center Road, according to the Saratoga County Sheriff’s Office.

Responding departments included Edinburgh, Corinth, Luzerne-Hadley and Greenfield. Porter Corners and West Glens Falls assisted with station coverage.

The fire was brought under control in just under an hour and crews remained on the scene until about 6 p.m.

No one was home at the time.

The house is owned by Nashville residents James and Kara Finnegan, according to property records.

The extent of the damage or the cause was not known.

No further information was available.

