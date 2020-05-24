Fire hits Lake Luzerne home
Fire hits Lake Luzerne home

Fire strikes Lake Luzerne home

Fire struck a house at 28 Locarno St. in Lake Luzerne on Saturday. 

 Photo courtesy of Jeff St. John

LAKE LUZERNE — No one was injured after fire struck a house Saturday afternoon in Lake Luzerne.

Fire broke out around 12:30 p.m. at a house at 28 Locarno St. Firefighters from Luzerne-Hadley, Lake George, Corinth and Bay Ridge departments responded to the scene.

The West Glens Falls Fire Department provided station coverage.

The property is owned by James and Ann Brendel, of Goshen, according to tax records.

There was no word on a cause.

Reach Michael Goot at 518-742-3320 or mgoot@poststar.com and follow his blog poststar.com/blogs/michael_goot/.

