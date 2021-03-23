Fire heavily damages two-family Queensbury house

QUEENSBURY — A Queensbury house was heavily damaged by a fire that spread from a car on Saturday.

The West Glens Falls Fire Department was dispatched to a report of a structure fire at a two-family house 47 Smoke Ridge Road just after 10 a.m.

“They immediately saw a car burning outside the structure that extended into the garage of the house,” said Warren County Fire Coordinator Jay Ogden. “The garage door was open and it (the fire) extended further into the house.”

Two residents on one side of the duplex and a resident and dog in the other unit got out safely, according to Ogden. There were no injuries.

One side of the structure had significant damage, but Ogden said it was not a total loss.

In addition to Glens Falls, the Bay Ridge and Queensbury Central fire departments responded to the scene.

The cause appears to be an electrical issue in the car, according to Ogden.

