Fire displaces four people at The Cedars senior complex

QUEENSBURY — Four people were displaced by a fire early Friday morning in Queensbury at one of the apartment buildings in The Cedars Senior Living Community.

Fire broke out at about 2:30 a.m. in one of the second-floor apartments at 51 Evergreen Lane. The Queensbury Central Volunteer Fire Department responded to the scene.

Chief Richard Jones said when firefighters arrived, the fire was out, but there was a lot of smoke. Firefighters evacuated the second-floor wing of the building.

One of the residents was transported to the hospital with minor injuries.

“He had a hand injury from attempting to put the fire out,” he said.

The fire was contained to the cooking stove, according to Jones. About 25 to 30 firefighters were on site. Also assisting was the Bay Ridge Fire Department, Glens Falls EMS and Bay Ridge EMS. State Police and the Warren County Sheriff’s Department were also on scene helping to evacuate the building.

The American Red Cross was assisting two of the victims with shelter, food and clothing.