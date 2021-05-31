 Skip to main content
Fire displaces five people from Hartford home
Fire displaces five people from Hartford home

HARTFORD — Five people were displaced after a fire at their home early on Monday morning.

Firefighters responded to a residence on Route 149 in Hartford, according to the Washington County Sheriff’s Office. Everyone got out safely and there were no injuries reported.

The American Red Cross provided financial assistance for shelter, food and clothing to two adults and three children ages 11, 12 and 17.

There was no word on a cause.

