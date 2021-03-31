 Skip to main content
Fire displaces family from Hebron home
Fire displaces family from Hebron home

Fire displaces Hebron family

HEBRON — Fire displaced a family from their house in Hebron on Wednesday.

Firefighters were dispatched to 6173 State Route 22 just before 2 p.m. for a report of a structure fire, according to the Washington County Sheriff’s Office.

Among the responding fire departments were Hebron, Salem, Greenwich, Cambridge, Shushan and West Pawlet, Vermont. The Salem, Granville and West Pawlet EMS agencies also responded.

Firefighters cleared the scene at about 7 p.m.

There were no reports of injuries or information on a cause.

Washington County fire investigators were on scene.

Post-Star staff report

