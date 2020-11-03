Fire displaces 36 from apartment building in Whitehall

WHITEHALL — A total of 36 people, including 28 adults and eight children, were displaced after fire struck the Whitehall Studio Apartments on Tuesday morning.

Fire broke out at 9863 state Route 4 at about 8:30 a.m., according to the Washington County Sheriff’s Office. The Whitehall Volunteer Fire Company was dispatched to the scene.

Assistant Fire Chief Steve Brock was the first to arrive and reported heavy smoke throughout the building and fire in the attic, according to a news release. The department requested mutual aid from the Fort Ann, North Granville and Dresden fire companies. The Fair Haven, Vermont, department was on standby.

A resident used several fire extinguishers to spray at the fire in the ceiling before evacuating. Whitehall firefighters were able to extinguish and ventilate the fire quickly.

The cause was determined to be an electrical failure in the attic, according to fire officials. Fire damage was confined to only two apartments, but the building will need to pass an electrical inspection before power can be restored.

The Washington County Department of Public Safety and the Red Cross worked into the night to house the residents who were displaced.

The property was formerly known as The Budget Inn. David Brown of Schenectady purchased the property in January for $410,000, according to property records. He has been making renovations to the building including installing new windows and air-conditioning units.

