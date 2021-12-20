Fire destroys Warrensburg home

WARRENSBURG — A fire late Sunday night left a local man homeless after the blaze destroyed his house.

The Warrensburg Volunteer Fire Company responded to the structure fire on Warren Street at 11:30 p.m. Sunday.

Resident Glenwood Sullivan's home was believed to be a total loss after an accidental fire started on the front porch and destroyed his home, Chief Jason Hull said.

Hull reported no injuries to the resident or the firefighters called to the scene.

The Chestertown Volunteer Fire Department assisted Warrensburg firefighters, while the Lake George Volunteer Fire Department staffed the station in case of emergency, according to Hull.

Due to the below-freezing temperatures, the fire department called the highway department to the scene after the fire was under control to salt the road in front of the home.

"Because of the weather conditions, as the water was sprayed it was turning into sheets of black ice on the road," Hull stated.

— Jana DeCamilla

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0