Fire destroys Queensbury garage, three vehicles

QUEENSBURY — Fire destroyed three vehicles and a garage in Queensbury on Wednesday night.

Firefighters received a call at about 7:30 p.m. reporting a structure fire at 17 Dineen Road. Bay Ridge Fire Chief Chip Mellon said when crews arrived, firefighters saw a fully engulfed garage with two vehicles inside and one parked outside on fire.

Mellon said firefighters had reason to believe that two people may have been inside the house and immediately started a search.

The residents had gotten out, along with their dog, and were found on the side of the house facing the lake, he said.

About 60 firefighters took about two hours to get the fire under control.

In addition to Bay Ridge, other companies that responded included Queensbury Central, South Glens Falls, North Queensbury, West Glens Falls, Lake George, West Fort Ann and Kingsbury. In addition, EMS agencies from Lake George, North Queensbury and Fort Ann were on scene.

Mellon said one issue was one of two 250-gallon propane tanks was burning and firefighters needed to get more water to the site. Even though the property is on Glen Lake, it is not feasible to use lake water. Tanker trucks were dispatched to the scene.

Mellon said firefighters had to keep the propane tanks cool until the one tank totally burned out. They were on scene until about 3 a.m.

One firefighter had to be taken to the hospital for mild exhaustion, according to Mellon. He was treated and released.

Mellon said it appears that the fire started in the garage. The cause is under investigation, but he said it is not suspicious.

The two-story structure had some smoke damage, but no fire damage.

“Our guys did a pretty good job keeping the fire from spreading to the house,” he said.

The property is owned by Beverly and Richard Bellizzi. Mellon said they were staying with neighbors.

Michael Goot covers politics, crime and courts, Warren County, education and business. Reach him at 518-742-3320 or mgoot@poststar.com.

