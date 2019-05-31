{{featured_button_text}}

MOREAU — A home on Burt Road was destroyed by fire Friday afternoon, leaving a family of three homeless.

The fire, reported around 3:45 p.m., gutted 75 Burt Road. A husband, wife and their daughter live there, as do a contingent of farm animals. Officials said some pets may not have made it out.

The residents were not home when the fire broke out. A passerby spotted it and called it in, and when firefighters arrived the fire had spread through the home, which is south of the Fedor Road intersection.

Firefighters were hindered by a lack of water, as there are no hydrants in the area. They ran out of water at one point before more tankers could arrive, which allowed the fire to spread after it appeared to have been knocked down. A large tree in front of the two-story home also limited the use of a ladder truck, although firefighters cut part of the tree down to get the aerial to the home.

Saratoga County records show the home and 154-acre property are owned by James and Florence Mullen. Local residents referred to it as the "Lamb Farm," as the residents raised sheep and other livestock on the property.

There was no word on a cause as of early Friday evening.

Firefighters from South Glens Falls, Gansevoort, Wilton, Fort Edward, Hudson Falls and West Glens Falls were called to the scene. Saratoga County fire investigators and sheriff's officers were on scene as well.

Burt Road was closed as a shuttle of tankers was set up to get water to the home.

reporter - crimes & courts, public safety and Warren County government

Don Lehman covers crime and Warren County government for The Post-Star. His work can be found on Twitter @PS_CrimeCourts and on poststar.com/app/blogs.

