MOREAU — Fire destroyed a garage at a Moreau residence on Thursday.

Firefighters received a call about a reported structure fire at 15 Sweenor Lane. About 25 firefighters from various departments including South Glens Falls, Gansevoort, Fort Edward and Wilton responded to the scene.

The detached garage appeared to be a total loss, but the fire did not spread to the adjacent house.

There was no word on a cause.

