MOREAU — Three people evacuated safely on Saturday after their mobile home was destroyed by fire.
The blaze broke out at about 2 p.m. at 82 Fifth St. in the White Birch Estates.
Crystal Galusha, who lives across the street said she could see flames shooting out of the roof of the structure.
“From there, it took a minute and a half before the porch was fully engulfed and then it spread over to the right side,” she said.
Galusha said the owner, who she only knows as Kathy, said that she believed the fire was caused by an electrical issue.
“Her daughter went to plug an appliance in and flames shot out of the socket. The entire side of the porch went from there,” she said.
The porch collapsed and she could hear a couple of explosions, according to Galusha.
All of the residents of the home, which also included her daughter and her daughter’s son, got out safely.
Other neighbors rushed over to see if they could help.
Firefighters arrived on scene within about 3 ½ minutes, according to Galusha and put out the flames and prevented the blaze from spreading to adjacent properties.
Galusha said the owner was distraught.
“She was crying, and rushing toward the house. They literally had to hold her back,” she said.
The heat was so intense that it melted siding on the side of Joy Lindsey’s home next door.
Lindsey said she talked to the owner, who said she just had her roof fixed.
The flames were extinguished in a few minutes to prevent further damage to adjacent properties, according to the department’s Facebook page.
Nobody was injured, but Galusha said a pet may be missing. The family is staying with relatives.
“It could have been a lot worse,” she said.
The owner of the mobile home requires that the tenants carry home insurance, according to Galusha.
South Glens Falls Fire Chief Nicholas Quinn did not return a message seeking comment.
In addition to the South Glens Falls, the Gansevoort and Hudson Falls fire departments assisted at the scene as well as Moreau EMS and the Saratoga County Sheriff’s Office and the Saratoga County Cause and Origin Team.
