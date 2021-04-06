 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Fire destroys mobile home in Warrensburg
0 comments

Fire destroys mobile home in Warrensburg

{{featured_button_text}}

WARRENSBURG — Fire destroyed a mobile home Sunday night in the Glen Haven Trailer Park.

Firefighters from the Warrensburg, Chester and Horicon departments were dispatched at around 8:30 p.m. to a report of a fire at the residence at 223 State Route 28. 

No one was home at the time, according to Warren County Fire Coordinator Jay Ogden. Two people were displaced, and they are staying with relatives.

Ogden said the fire started in the kitchen area and the cause appeared to be electrical.

The structure was a total loss.

0 comments
0
0
0
2
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Biden visits vaccination site in Virginia

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

+3
Developer Chris Patten speaks out
Local

Developer Chris Patten speaks out

Chris Patten has grown increasingly frustrated with what he perceives as a coordinated effort by city officials to thwart his plans to develop a small piece of vacant green space at the corner of Glen and Bay streets.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News