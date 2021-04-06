Fire destroys mobile home in Warrensburg

WARRENSBURG — Fire destroyed a mobile home Sunday night in the Glen Haven Trailer Park.
Firefighters from the Warrensburg, Chester and Horicon departments were dispatched at around 8:30 p.m. to a report of a fire at the residence at 223 State Route 28.
No one was home at the time, according to Warren County Fire Coordinator Jay Ogden. Two people were displaced, and they are staying with relatives.
Ogden said the fire started in the kitchen area and the cause appeared to be electrical.
The structure was a total loss.
Michael Goot
reporter - Warren County, crime, education and politics
