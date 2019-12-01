{{featured_button_text}}
The Mid-Station Lodge on Whiteface Mountain is seen engulfed in flames Saturday night. The cause of the fire is under investigation and no one was hurt in the blaze.

 Elizabeth Izzo, Adirondack Daily Enterprise

WILMINGTON — A fire destroyed Mid-Station Lodge at Whiteface Mountain Ski Area late Saturday, but the fire won't affect operations on Sunday.

No one was injured by the fire that was reported shortly before 9 p.m., but the lodge will be out-of-service going forward. The lodge housed a restaurant.

The Wilmington, Jay and Upper Jay volunteer fire departments responded to the call, and State Police also responded.

No word on a cause was available early Sunday. Whiteface was open for business Saturday, and would be open for regular hours Sunday as well.

