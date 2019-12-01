WILMINGTON -- A fire destroyed Mid-Station Lodge at Whiteface Mountain Ski Area late Saturday, but the fire won't affect operations on Sunday.
No one was injured by the fire that was reported shortly before 9 p.m., but the lodge will be out-of-service going forward. The lodge housed a restaurant.
The Wilmington, Jay and Upper Jay volunteer fire departments responded to the call, and State Police also responded.
No word on a cause was available early Sunday. Whiteface was open for business Saturday, and would be open for regular hours Sunday as well.
