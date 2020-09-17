Fire destroys Lakeside Lodge and Grille in Bolton Landing

BOLTON — A restaurant was destroyed by fire early Thursday morning in the heart of the hamlet of Bolton Landing.

The fire was called in at about 3 a.m. to Lakeside Lodge and Grille located at 4934 Lake Shore Drive. The restaurant was completely destroyed.

Bolton Fire Chief Robert LaGoy said the fire was called in by a nearby resident.

About 70 firefighters from departments across the region responded to the scene.

LaGoy said it took fire departments about 2 hours to extinguish the blaze at about 5 a.m.

The location of the start of the fire was not disclosed as the fire is an ongoing investigation.

Traffic is limited in the area and drivers are asked to seek alternate routes.

State fire investigators are on scene and fire departments from Bolton, Lake George, North and Central Queensbury, Chestertown and Warrensburg responded.