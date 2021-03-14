Fire destroys Lake George residence; No one hurt

LAKE GEORGE — No one was hurt in a fire that destroyed a house in Lake George late Friday night.
Fire broke out at about 10 p.m. at a residence at 3485 Route 9 near the town line with Warrensburg, according to the Warren/Washington County Fire Wire Facebook page.
The fire was handled by the Warrensburg Fire Department as it was in its fire district.
Chief Jason Hull said the Warren County Sheriff’s Office was first on the scene.
“They reported it was fully involved through the roof,” he said.
Firefighters pulled up about 2 minutes later to find that all four sides of the house were fully engulfed, according to Hull.
He said about 25 to 30 firefighters from Warrensburg, Lake George, Chestertown, Bolton, Horicon and Thurman were on scene for about 12 hours to put out the blaze and overhaul the scene.
Hull said strong winds made fighting the fire difficult.
“It kept blowing the fire from one side to the other side — 50 mph gusts — and the temperatures were making the road freeze from the water, so I had to have state DOT provide salt,” he said.
The Warren County Department of Public Works also provided an excavator to tear down the house, according to Hull, so firefighters could finish putting out the fire.
He said the cause is unknown at this point.
“It was pretty far gone in order to be able to investigate,” he said.
Three residents of the rental house made it out safely. Hull said they are being assisted by the American Red Cross.
The North Queensbury Fire Department provided station coverage in Lake George, and the Pottersville Fire Department stood by in the Bolton fire station, according to Hull. In addition, Lake George EMS and Warrensburg EMS assisted at the scene.
The fire also destroyed some nearby sheds, but Hull said it did not spread beyond the property.
“Thank God it wasn’t in the middle of summer,” he said. “The trees would have started burning up around it, and it would have started heading up the mountain.”
