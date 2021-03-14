Fire destroys Lake George residence; No one hurt

LAKE GEORGE — No one was hurt in a fire that destroyed a house in Lake George late Friday night.

Fire broke out at about 10 p.m. at a residence at 3485 Route 9 near the town line with Warrensburg, according to the Warren/Washington County Fire Wire Facebook page.

The fire was handled by the Warrensburg Fire Department as it was in its fire district.

Chief Jason Hull said the Warren County Sheriff’s Office was first on the scene.

“They reported it was fully involved through the roof,” he said.

Firefighters pulled up about 2 minutes later to find that all four sides of the house were fully engulfed, according to Hull.

He said about 25 to 30 firefighters from Warrensburg, Lake George, Chestertown, Bolton, Horicon and Thurman were on scene for about 12 hours to put out the blaze and overhaul the scene.

Hull said strong winds made fighting the fire difficult.

“It kept blowing the fire from one side to the other side — 50 mph gusts — and the temperatures were making the road freeze from the water, so I had to have state DOT provide salt,” he said.